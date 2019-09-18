If Dillabough is selected, she’ll have to resign from her seat on the Crookston School Board

With a day to go before the filing window closes, three Ward 6 residents have thrown their hats in the ring in the hopes of filling the Crookston City Council seat recently vacated by Cindy Gjerswold, who was elected in November 2018 but needed to resign when her family built a house outside of town.

City Finance Director Angel Weasner says that Patty Dillabough, Chris Plante and Dylane Klatt have submitted letters of interest in being appointed to the Ward 6 seat.

Dillabough currently sits on the Crookston School Board, and Weasner said she’d be required to resign from her board seat if she were to be selected for the council seat.

Klatt ran in 2018 for an at-large seat on the council.

An interview committee made up predominantly of council members will sit down soon to chat with the two candidates. The City invited Ward 6 residents to serve on the committee but there was little interest.

Weasner anticipates the council making its selection in October.

Interested Ward 6 residents have until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 to make their intentions known at city hall.