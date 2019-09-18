Crookston Community Theatre will present the Michael McKeever comedy, “37 Postcards” Sept. 19-21 at a location outside their typical venue. CCT will perform the play at the former Glenmore Recovery Center/Sisters of St. Joseph Marywood Residence around a mile east of town on U.S. Highway 2. The doors will open at 7 p.m. each evening, with the curtains opening at 7:30 p.m.

The plot: After years of traveling abroad, Avery Sutton is happy to return to the comfort of his home in Connecticut. Unfortunately, almost nothing is as he remembered it. The entire house is tilted at a distinct angle, the dog hasn’t been fed in five years, and Avery’s grandmother, who everyone thought was dead, is still alive and kicking. Forced to either accept the oddities of his family, or leave them behind, 37 Postcards suggests that you can, in fact, go home again. You just never know what you’re going to find.



Cast and crew:

Alex Conwell (Avery)

Ashley Rystad (Gillian)

Cindy Fahser (Ester)

Lynn Roppeau (Evelyn)

Denny Jacobs (Stanford)

Wendy Willits (Nana)

Anders Berggren - Director

Lynne Mullins - Production Coordinator

Steve Krueger - Tech

Theresa Miller - Props

Bobby Johnson - Set Builder