One thing I do not do enough of, thanking my parents.

How often do you find yourself sitting and being grateful for the things and people you have in life?

I was sitting on break the other day at work and just thought to myself how often my parents have helped me and taught me in life. They have taught me countless things, but most importantly characteristic traits that are mostly learned behaviors.

I think mostly I appreciate my parents showing me the efforts it takes to give yourself a good living. The amount of work they put in to provide you shelter, stability, food, clothes, etc throughout your newborn days through childhood, the teenage years, and even as an adult they teach me things often each day.

The value of hard work, respect, humility, gratitude, etc. You grow old enough to finally realize that the saying “when you grow older, you’ll look back and realize I was right,” turns out to be true. From a young age, parents teach us to use our imagination, make us believe in ourselves, allow us to fall, so that we know we can pick ourselves up when things go south. I also thank my parents for teaching me money isn’t everything, it is not the key to happiness, but is can certainly make life easier. I appreciate the fact they taught me everyday there are plenty of opportunities to make another person’s day better.

We look at our everyday life, which things do you recognize that you see and do not realize? For example, parents taught is responsibility is key for success. How responsible are you? Do you take things as you see it and work hard, or do you coddle yourself and beg for entitlement?

Life gives us so many opportunities to grow, and sometimes our parents stood on the sidelines and watched as we went through these things, but while watching they also observed. While observing, they may have seen a lot of themselves and came and coached you up a bit. Thank them for that.

If you haven’t thanked your parents for all they do or have done, do so. You never know when it could be the last time you get to thank them. Growing up sucks, it is hard to do. Our parents gave us the training wheelers, but they also took them off for us and they were always there to pick us up off the pavement.

They dealt with our teenage years. That alone is..something. They also had to re-learn algebra and continuously told us how “different” algebra was when they grew up. Thank them for all the driving they do. No, really. They literally taught us how to drive, and for some of us that could be life-risk worthy.

Thank your parents. Not all parents are great parents, but also keep in mind there are parents out there who don’t even try. If you are one of the lucky ones that were born into a family and their parents did the best they could for you, you should love them for that. Simple game.

Your parents may not be around forever, you may not get another chance to tell or show them how much you love them. Everybody likes a reminder. Reciprocation is always better in action. But who doesn’t like to hear those words?

There are countless things you can thank your parents for. I look around at sports games and see all the parents. Do you thank them for coming?

Lastly, just thank your parents for being who they are. Parents that have guided you, strengthened you, given you your wings, but also let you grow and fly on your own. I can admit, even though I am far from having my life fully together, they continue to give me confidence to push forward. For that, I feel extremely blessed.