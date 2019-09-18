The 24th annual Rotary Rose Sale is underway in Crookston.

Roses are $15.00 per dozen and they come in many beautiful colors. Professional bouquet arrangements with greenery in a vase are available for $7.00 extra. In town delivery is also available for just $3.00.

Proceeds are used to fund projects such as CHS student of the month scholarship, UMC Scholarship, Crookston Early Childhood Initiative, CHS Triple A Banquet, Rotary Youth Leadership Camp (RYLA), Blast to Bede after prom party, Dictionaries for Kids, Fill the Bus, Unite the Night, Peace Pole, Toys for Tots, United Way, North Country Food Bank, Pirate Fine Arts Boosters, etc.

Orders for roses can be placed with any local Rotarian. Orders are also being taken at Hardware Hank, Northern Sky Bank, Crookston Welding, Riverview Hospital Gift Shop and Bremer Bank.

Rose orders must be placed by October 4, 2019. Roses will be available for pickup at Montague’s on Thursday, October 10th from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thank you for supporting the Crookston Rotary Club.