Best decorated businesses will win prizes.

Get ready for homecoming and support the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles by decorating local offices and businesses in maroon and gold.



If your business is interested in competing for the best decorated, display your maroon and gold spirit by Monday, Sept. 23 and have everything up through Saturday, Sept. 28. Judging will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 and a select panel of judges will travel around town looking for maroon and gold spirit, creativity, and originality.



The winning business will receive a $200 UMC Bookstore gift card to help continue the maroon and gold spirit. Additional prizes for second and third place finishers will be a $100 UMC Bookstore gift card and a $50 UMC Bookstore gift card respectively. All participating businesses will be featured in the homecoming football game program and mentioned during halftime festivities.



Due to popular demand and to encourage participation from you, a few clubs from UMC may be able to assist your business in decorating this week. All supplies must be provided by the business. If you are interested in having a club assist you in decorating, include that information when you register.



If you would like to participate or have questions, contact hendr999@crk.umn.edu.