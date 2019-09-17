If selected, Dillabough would have to resign from her seat on the school board. Interested Ward 6 residents have two more days to apply.

With two days to go before the filing window closes, two Ward 6 residents have thrown their hats in the ring in the hopes of filling the Crookston City Council seat recently vacated by Cindy Gjerswold, who was elected in November 2018 but needed to resign when her family built a house outside of town.



City Finance Director Angel Weasner says that Patty Dillabough and Chris Plante have submitted letters of interest in being appointed to the Ward 6 seat. Dillabough currently sits on the Crookston School Board, and Weasner said she’d be required to resign from her board seat if she were to be selected for the council seat.



An interview committee made up predominantly of council members will sit down soon to chat with the two candidates. The City invited Ward 6 residents to serve on the committee but there was little interest.



Weasner anticipates the council making its selection in October.



Interested Ward 6 residents have until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 to make their intentions known at city hall.