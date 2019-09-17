The Redwood Falls Public Library has its fall lineup of author talks, events and programming scheduled, and it looks to be an exciting few months ahead.

Our first event is “Stargazing” with Mike Lynch. This event will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gilfillan Estate. Make the stars your old friends as we watch the great celestial show in the skies over Redwood Falls and the Gilfillan Estate.

There will be giant telescopes aimed at all of the great celestial treasures. We will also check out the constellations like The Big Bear, Cygnus the Swan, Pegasus the Winged Horse and hear some of the great stories behind them.

Mike Lynch was a meteorologist at WCCO Radio and has been hosting star watch parties and teaching astronomy classes for more than 45 years. He also writes a weekly stargazing column for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is the author of the books, “Mike Lynch’s Minnesota Star Watch” and “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations.” Both books will be available for purchase at a discount.

Even if it is cloudy, you’ll learn a lot, have a great time and meet Mike Lynch. Children should be accompanied by an adult, please. You’re invited to bring lawn chairs to make yourself comfy.

Mike Moran, antiques appraiser, was such a hit last time he was in town that we are bringing him back to do more appraisals and share his knowledge with us.

Each participant may bring in one item to be appraised for free and must call the library for an appointment. Spectators are encouraged to attend the event Friday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at the library.

Mike is making the rounds at other libraries in the Plum Creek Library System in case you can’t make it to our event.

Anne Pryor, a local graduate and daughter of Paul and Marvel Pryor, will be at the library Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. to share her “Lovitude Soul Painting” with us. Her soul paintings have been called “visual blessings.”

Anne creates vivid images to elucidate, awaken and activate souls using ink, her breath and essential oils. She was recently featured on the Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family Show.” You won’t want to miss this opportunity to see her demonstrate her artist skills and have a chance to purchase some of her works.

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, guaranteeing American women the right to vote, celebrates a big birthday in 2020, as it was passed by both chambers of Congress 100 years ago June 4, 1919. The next year, following approval by three-fourths of state legislatures, the amendment was ratified into the Constitution.

We will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of this amendment by showing the film, “Iron-Jawed Angels,” at the library Nov. 18. We will have food at 5:30 and the movie at 6 p.m.

The Redwood Falls Public Library is also hosting a puzzle contest this fall. Get your team of three together and sign up at the library. You will be able to schedule putting the puzzle together with your team at your convenience. Stop in or give us a call to participate.

See you soon at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

The Redwood Falls Public Library is looking for travelers to share their photos and stories with the community during January, February or March 2020. Contact us if you are interested in being a part of our travel series in 2020.

– Teri Smith serves as the director of the Redwood Falls Public Library.