The recent stretch of cool, windy and wet weather took a turn for the better just in time for Wojo’s Rodeo third visit to Crookston. The rodeo action was fast and furious in Central Park Friday and Saturday evenings, with nice crowds coming out both evenings.

The rodeo circuit features saddle bronc, steer-wrestling, bull-riding, calf-roping, and activities for kids, too, like mini-bull riding and mini-saddle bronc. Some of the littlest kids participate in the mutton-busting as well.