The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter was once again well represented at the Minnesota State Fair in 2019. Morgan Hoffmann, Cassidy Hoffmann, McKenzie Cselovszki, and Emma Schieffert all showed livestock at the fair. Isaac Huiras and Maranda Braulick attended as assistants. Kalli Christensen volunteered at the Oink Booth and Mobile Marketing as an advocate of the Pork Industry.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter won the Minnesota State Fair Crop Show, with a total of 1,493 points. Jackson was awarded second place with 949 points. This was the 10th time in the past 12 years that Sleepy Eye has won the state fair crop show.

Crop Show placings:

Cassidy Hoffmann was the State Fair Crops High Point Individual, earning 190 points. Also in the top 10 finishers — Morgan Hoffmann was the Third Place Overall Individual, and Isaac Lendt was the Sixth Place Overall Individual. Isaac was also Second Place Overall New Exhibitor, and Zach Ernst was Fifth Place Overall New Exhibitor. Morgan Hoffmann earned Champion Wheat; Maranda Braulick earned Champion Rye; and Katelyn Capacia earned Champion Oats.

The FFA Goat Show:

Sleepy Eye FFA earned Grand Champion Goat Herdsmanship. McKenzie Cselovszki earned Champion Live Carcass Class Winner.

The FFA Sheep Show:

Sleepy Eye FFA earned Grand Champion Sheep Herdsmanship.

Congratulations to the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter and members on their accomplishments at the Minnesota State Fair!