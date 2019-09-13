The Redwood Gazette, with assistance from local photographer Gene Schultz, is beginning a new photo contest in this edition.

Over the next several weeks the Gazette will publish copies of photos Schultz has taken of the building dates of several local buildings, including this one (above).

Those who want to submit a guess can do so by sending their answer to tkrause@redwoodfallsgazette.com.

The answer to each published photo will be revealed in the following Thursday’s edition with the new photo.

– Photo courtesy of Gene Schultz