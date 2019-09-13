Each day of the week featured various activities.

As part of National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-13, the Villa St. Vincent and The SUMMIT in Crookston have been hosting all kinds of activities all week.

The schedule included things like an ice-cream social, Little Miss Crookston contestants performing their talents, quilting, coffee and coffee cake, crafting, yoga, fun with the Little Villagers Child Care kids, appetizers and snacks, lefse-making, singing, wine-tasting, Kay Hegge discussing Crookston's historic buildings, homemade omelets, weaving, succulents, root beer floats, and more.