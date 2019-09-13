The Knights made the long trip worth it as they dominated Lanesboro 41-6.

St. Mary’s 41

Lanesboro 6

The St. Mary’s Knights football team losing their season opener to Nicollet last week was a bit of a reality check for the Knights. St. Mary’s practiced all week with an acknowledgement of refocusing on what they do best. The Knights used their size and athleticism to the max Friday, Sept. 6 against Lanesboro as they went onto slam the Burros 40-6.

The Knights wasted no time to get the scoring started as Spencer Hoffman took the opening kick-off 80 yards to the house. Trent Steffensmeier scored a touchdown to give the Knights a 14-0 lead. Nate Betz scored for Lanesboro for their lone score of the game.

Steffensmeier extended the Knights lead with his second touchdown on a run from 10 yards out to give the Knights a 21-6 lead.

Nick Labat added two touchdowns and Patrick Hoffmann tallied a score in the fourth quarter as the Knights pulled away with ease.

The Knights as a team got back to strong offensive line play and sticking to the fundamentals as they rushed for 252 yards. Leading the rush was Steffensmeier with 111 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns. Nick Labat added 63 yards on 6 carries and a rushing touchdown in addition to 33 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown.

The Knights are back in action on the gridiron Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in Hector taking on Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.