They raise money for various local causes.

The line was pretty long at the concession stand during a break in the action Thursday evening at the Crookston Community Pool, where the Pirate girls' swimming team hosted a quadrangular.

But this wasn't just any concession stand, it was Heppner's Happy Students concession stand, run by students in Kari Heppner's fourth grade class at Highland School.

With food donated from places like Hugo's and Ampride, the students raise money at their concession stand for various local initiatives, Heppner said. In the past, they've donated proceeds to the Humane Society of Polk County, Care and Share, and initiatives at RiverView Health.