The University of Minnesota Crookston ranks at the top of the latest rankings from U.S. News released in early September. In the category “Midwest Top Public Regional Colleges for 2020,” the U of M Crookston ranked in the number one spot. The campus has ranked in the top four consecutively for 23 years.

The Top Public Baccalaureate Colleges category is comprised of institutions focused on undergraduate education and offering a range of degree programs but granting fewer than 50 percent of their degrees in the liberal arts.

To view the list, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges/top-public.

U.S. News groups schools into 10 different ranking categories based on their academic missions. Within each category, the sum of weighted, normalized values across 15 indicators of academic quality determine each school's overall score, and by extension its overall rank.

The exclusive rankings will be published in the new "Best Colleges 2020" guidebook available on newsstands October 15 – as well as on usnews.com/colleges. The 2020 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges guidebook offers comprehensive advice for high school students and their families researching college choices.