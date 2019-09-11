RiverView Health is again sponsoring classes for expecting parents, with the next class scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21st from 8-3 pm. The Saturday offering is new at RiverView this year.

All RiverView childbirth classes include information on labor support, coping strategies, understanding the labor and delivery process, newborn care, car seat safety, breastfeeding and infant CPR.

The course instructors for all sessions are labor/delivery nurses at RiverView Health.

In addition to the full-day session, RiverView will continue to offer the classes in a series of four, two-hour sessions on four consecutive Tuesdays from 7-9 pm, in Meeting Room 1, RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston. The following class dates remain for 2019: Oct. 1, 8, 15 & 22

The classes are free to anyone delivering at RiverView, with a cost of $25 for those delivering elsewhere.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, call the obstetrics department at RiverView at 218-281-9300.