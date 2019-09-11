Longtin Agency kicks off the school year by giving September’s $100 Wellness Donation to Mrs. Hanson’s second grade class.

Mrs. Hanson is planning on using this donation to purchase books for her students.

"We at the Longtin Agency couldn't be happier about the Wellness Donations starting back up with the new school year. It is one of my favorite things to do and we are very blessed to be able to give." - Ann Oliver.

The donations are awarded monthly from September through May every year. You can nominate a teacher or request a donation as a teacher by emailing Ann Oliver at ann@longtinagency.com.