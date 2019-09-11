Deputies observed damage to Brant's vehicle.

A Fertile man was arrested for suspicion of DWI and driving after revocation after law enforcement observed damage to his vehicle consistent with damage left to the exterior of JT’s Station in Fertile Tuesday. Benjamin Michael Brant was identified as the driver of the vehicle after two reports of a vehicle hitting the gas station and driving away.



According to the media release, shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to JT’s in Fertile for a report of a vehicle that had struck the building and drove away. A short time later, a second call was received stating the vehicle had returned to the scene and struck the building again.



Deputies spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Brant, and observed image on Brant’s vehicle consistent with the damage on the exterior of the building. Brant was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI and driving after revocation.



There were no reported injuries in the incident.



