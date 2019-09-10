A methamphetamine lab was discovered at a residence south of Fosston after law enforcement received a search warrant following an incriminating traffic stop. Three people were arrested in the traffic stop and a Fosston man was later charged with manufacturing meth.

On September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., a vehicle was stopped three miles south of Fosston on County Road 6 which resulted in the arrest of Cohen James Curfman, 27, of Fosston for meth possession and DWI; Alicia Jill Muth, 33, of Becker, and Jorden Anthony Shea, 28, of Princeton for meth possession.

Further investigation conducted by the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force resulted in the execution of a search warrant of Curfman’s residence at 340th Ave SE, said a media release. Investigators found active ingredients for a one-pot style methamphetamine lab and an on old one-pot style lab in residence.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, P2PDTF, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force safely dismantled the lab.

Curfman is currently charged with first-degree manufacturing of methamphetamine, attempted first-degree manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors with intent to manufacture, two counts of felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, and fourth-degree DWI.

Muth is currently charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession and giving a false name to a peace officer.

Shea is currently charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession.