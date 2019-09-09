Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent resistance in India inspired civil rights movements around the world. Now, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of his birth, the University of Minnesota Crookston is calling for students in grades 1-12 to participate in an essay, poetry, and/or art contest.

Students in grades 1-5; grades 6-9; and grades 10-12 will have an opportunity to address topics through original artwork, poetry, and essays. A panel of judges from the campus and community will review the submissions. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in each age group.

Guidelines for the submission include the following:

Essay topic for grades 10-12 is Gandhi and Guns. Essays should be 600 to 800 words or a poetry or artwork submission.

Essay topic for grades 6-9 is “Gandhi, Soldier of Peace” of 200 to 400 words or a poetry or artwork submission.

A photograph of original student artwork should be submitted electronically as a photograph. Artwork and writing submissions will be invited to a display during a program on October 2.

All entries must be submitted by September 18 at z.umn.edu/gandhicontest

For more information, contact Associate Professor Venu Mukku at mukku002@umn.edu or calling 218-281-8097.