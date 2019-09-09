A third-place finish from Jayson Peyerl helped the Redwood Valley boys earn a third-place team finish Thursday afternoon at the 17-team TMB invitational at Tracy.

The Cardinals finished with 91 team points to place behind Worthington (45) and champion LQPV (35).

Peyerl took 23 seconds off of his season best, finishing in 17:12 to place in the top three. Mason Clark knocked 1:13 off of his season best to finish 10th in 17:49. Camden Cilek was 29th (19:30), Tate Goodthunder took 1:25 off of his season best to finish in 30th (19:34) and Luke Hammerschmidt was 31st (19:34). Leo Steffl finished 40th with a season best time of 20:14, and Lucas Elmer was 66th (22:02).

Daniel Haen set a personal best time of 21:27 to help lead the Cardinal JV to a third-place finish. Beau Allen knocked 2:02 off of his personal best to place 11th (21:29), and Keegan Holzapfel was 18th (21:57). Cohen Frank finished 41st, Jack Frank 44th and Gustav Lomotey 49th.

Kilen Cilek led the boys junior-high runners with a sixth-place finish.

TMB Invitational Boys Team Results - LQPV 35, Worthington 45, Redwood Valley 91, Pipestone 134, Canby 137, Windom 161, Springfield 179, SESM 193, MCC 201, eight incomplete

…

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, switched around their line-up and would end up with an incomplete team finish, as just four varsity runners finished the course.

MCC dominated its way to the team title with 39 points, followed by Canby (91) and LQPV (93).

Maddie LeSage led the way with a third-place finish in a time of 21:09. Catherine Buffie knocked 37 seconds off of her season best to place 10th (21:53), Jasmine Barnes was 16th (22:22) and Cassie Omtvedt 56th (26:56). Grace Caraway and Sophie Uhlenkamp both were unable to finish with the extreme heat causing problems for many runners.

The Cardinal JV was second led by a fourth-place finish from Payton Schueller (25:40). Victoria Jorgenson was eighth (27:40), Rachel Huhnerkoch ninth (27:45), Ari Kerkhoff-Shaw (28:58) was 18th, Lizzie Guggisberg 19th (29:01) and Aubrie Milhausen 50th (38:02).

Michelle Smith and Olivia Stoterau finished one-two in the girls junior-high race. Stoterau set a personal best by 20 seconds. McKenna Flinn was seventh.

TMB Invitational Girls Team Results - MCC 39, Canby 91, LQPV 93, SWMC-E 101, Worthington 124, Springfield 136, Pipestone 181, BOLD 198, Wabasso 229, SESM 242, TMB 263, five incomplete