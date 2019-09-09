The 15th Annual Red River Valley Sugarbeet Museum Harvest Festival was held Sunday coinciding with the Annual Pioneer Day at the Polk County Museum.

The Harvest Festival boasted harvesting of sugarbeets with vintage machines, items on display, pulled pork dinner all while honoring the Lyle Kiel family.

Pioneer Day offered lunch plus pie and ice cream, exhibits, tours and demonstrations throughout the day. They had a display of "hit and miss" engines, spinning wheel and blacksmithing demonstrations, fresh frybread served, entertainment by O'Neil Family Musicians, Double the Trouble and The Woodpicks, and free wagon rides by Point Paradise Stables and a petting zoo by Sun Country & You.