Humble leads men in Lake City, while freshman Hennen leads UMN Crookston in dual with MSUM

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team had a strong debut on the first day of the 2019-20 season. The Golden Eagles are currently in 10th place in a 15 team field at the J.R. Watkins Invite at the Jewel in Lake City, Minn. Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.) led the way for Minnesota Crookston with an even-par 72 to sit tied for eighth in a strong field.

Minnesota Crookston carded a 311 as a team. The Golden Eagles are just two strokes behind Minnesota State University and Bemidji State University, who both shot a 309 as a team to sit in a tie for ninth. Minnesota Crookston is three strokes from seventh place, and four strokes from sixth place.

In addition to Humble, Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) shot a 75 to tie for 23rd. Keegan Poppenburg (Fr., Esko, Minn.) had a strong debut in his first collegiate meet. Poppenburg shot a 79. Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) put up an 85 in the opening round.

Winona State University leads the field with a team score of 278. The Warriors are nine strokes ahead of Washburn University in second place. Winona State’s Brady Madsen leads the field with a 66. He is two strokes ahead of his teammate Dylan Brown.

The Golden Eagles will conclude play at the J.R. Watkins Invite Sat., Sept. 7.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team fell in a dual with Minnesota State University Moorhead 355-400 Fri., Sept. 6 as they opened up the 2019-20 season. The dual was played in Battle Lake, Minn.

The Golden Eagles were led by Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.), who had a strong debut, leading Minnesota Crookston with a 96 to finish fifth in the field. Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.) carded a 97 to finish tied for sixth. Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) shot a 98 to finish eighth. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) shot a 109, while Marlee Steffes carded a 126.

Olivia Koskela of MSU Moorhead and Meghan McBride of MSU Moorhead tied for the win in the dual with 85’s.

The Golden Eagles return to action Sept. 9-10 at the Tracy Lane Memorial in Bemidji, Minn.