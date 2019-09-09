Queen City Art Festival and Chalk It Up were held Saturday downtown with a variety of art

stations and vendors to shop and create at. Despite the chilly weather, a favorable crowd attended to draw chalk art, tie-dye shirts, paint rocks, have their hair chalked, play with bubbles, and participate in a community art project sketched by local artist Trey Everett. The art project, a group of five doors with a colorful design, is now displayed in the front windows of Crookston Paint & Glass.

Also, dozens of garage sales were held throughout Crookston on Friday and Saturday as part of the King of Trails Community-Wide Garage Sales event.