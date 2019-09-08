The final discussion topic on the EDA agenda was the announcement regarding Del Monte and the future of the facility.

The August EDA Board meeting began with the usual reports. The financial reports on the Revolving Loan Fund, Downtown Rehab Fund, Sign and Awning Program, and 2019 Façade Program were accepted. My Monthly EDA Report, as well as the Chamber Director’s Report, and St. Peter Business Services Report on Little Sprouts Learning Center, were all accepted.

The Board discussed the submitted plan and drawing from Redwood Nursery for the Highways 4 and 14 corner property. They will await the final 3D drawing of the property, and then make their final decision on layout design and details. The landscaping looks like it should begin around the third week of September or shortly after.

No further information was discussed this month regarding the cemetery property the EDA owns in Mitchell, S.D. There have been discussions between me and the caretaker company located next to the property and work is being done to set up a face to face meeting to discuss the possibility of selling the property.

The details on revising and updating the criteria for the EDA loan and rehab programs continues to be on hold until the extended quarterly EDA Board Meeting in October. At that time the Board will determine some changes and revisions related to the programs criteria and guidelines, as well as developing another new program that will become available for home-based childcare providers.

A number of topics related to the former Orchid Inn facility were discussed, including a bid from a local contractor for demolition of the property. The Board has requested two more bids be obtained before they make any further decisions. There will also be efforts made by me to explore using the DEED Demolition Loan Program and what is involved in applying for assistance from that program to assist in getting this property cleaned up.

Information on Resilient Communities Projects, that was brought back from the League of Minnesota Cities Conference by Councilman and EDA Board Member, Gary Windschitl, was presented to the Board. Discussion on the content and details of the program were explained, and the Board is going to discuss at future meetings what might be suggested, developed, and proposed by the EDA to tap this resource related to creative entrepreneurial ideas, and further community development ideas and projects.

The final discussion topic on the EDA agenda was the announcement regarding Del Monte and the future of the facility. I have been in close contact with MN DEED, Region 9, political representatives, and others, regarding this current situation. As of this writing, there are many unknowns, unanswered questions, and many speculations pertaining to the situation, with no real answers to the many questions. We have been advised by DEED to take a deep breath and let things develop before we make any decisions on solutions and/or actions to take. The EDA Board remains cautiously optimistic and continues to carry a positive attitude and outlook regarding this situation. They stand ready when the time comes, and the situation is clarified, to work toward the most positive outcome to continue to move this community forward as it has done over the past numerous years!

As always, if you have any questions, or want more information on current EDA activities, please feel free to contact me: 794-5636 or eda@sleepyeye-mn.com