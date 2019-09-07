Explore the Jeffers Petroglyphs at your own pace during new Saturday evening hours.

Visit the Jeffers Petroglyphs on Saturday evenings, 5 to 7 p.m., through September. Take off your shoes and explore the rock face in the evening when the lighting is best to view the carvings.

During this special access, visitors will be able to do a self-guided exploration of the petroglyphs and see carvings not visible from the regular path. An extensive conservation project identified an additional 3,000 petroglyphs, which until recently were covered in lichen.

Visitors can explore the rock face any time between 5 and 7 p.m. and should be prepared to walk barefoot or in socks on uneven surfaces.

Jeffers Petroglyphs is located three miles east of US Hwy. 71 on Cottonwood Co. Rd. 10, and one mile south on Co. Rd 2. The address is 27160 County Road 2, Comfrey.