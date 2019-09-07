It's their third event since 2017 in Crookston's Central Park.

After a successful 2017 debut here, Wojo’s Rodeo is making a third trip to Crookston, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, once again in Central Park.

Events get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 pm Saturday. Tickets are available at the gate. Tickets for kids aged 5 to 12 are $10 and adult tickets are $15. Ages 4 and under get in free.

In the Open class there will be Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, and Bull Riding. Youth events include Bull Riding, Mini Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and Goat Tying.

Wojo’s Rodeo has been in the rodeo business for 14 years. In 2019, they have held events in Erskine, Island Lake, Oklee, Greenbush, Gonvick, Baudette, Roseau, Lake Bronson, Detroit Lakes, and Newfolden. After Crookston, they will be hosting their circuit finals in Bemidji at the Sanford Center Oct. 25th and 26th.

To participate in their rodeos, you need to acquire a membership with the Rodeo Association. On Facebook, go to 2018 Wojo’s Rodeo Members. You need to request to be a member of that page. There is a waiting list.