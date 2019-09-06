The theme is 'Get With with Nature.'

"Get Wild with Nature" on Monday, Sept. 9 at Crookston's Castle Park and join the University of Minnesota Crookston and Crookston school community during an evening of exploration.

The U of MN Crookston Natural Resource Club will lead kids through an exploration of the trails while they learn about local wildlife at stations along the way. Following a hike, Jill Dalzell and Adrianne Winger will lead a Bears & Bees sing-along around the campfire with smores.

The event is held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Crookston’s Castle Park for kids all ages from 9 to 99.

Kids at Castle is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Polk County Wellness Coalition, University of Minnesota Extension, and the ECI.

The last Kids at Castle event of the 2019 season will be the Boo Run Run on Oct. 14.

To get involved or for more information, contact Amanda at 281.8687.