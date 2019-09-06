The City of Lamberton will host its annual community celebration known as Hot Iron Days this coming weekend, with activities being held Friday (Sept. 6) and Saturday (Sept. 7) in the city park and behind the historic blacksmith’s shop in the downtown area.

Events begin Friday with a make your own mold event in the city park. Those of all ages who are interested in creating something are encouraged to participate. The shop will be open from 12-7 p.m.

The Lamberton Commercial Club will be hosting a BBQ meal Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m. in the ambulance building.

Also Friday night a demonstration of the game Kubb will be held in the park from 7-9 p.m.

The “Sparks Under the Stars” hot iron pour is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. behind the blacksmith’s shop.

During that event the Lamberton Commercial Club and Lamberton swimming pool committee will be selling items, such as glow sticks, as well as refreshments, for those who are in attendance.

The events continue Saturday with the make your own mold shop open from 8-11 a.m.

An Ageless Iron display of tractors and other machines will be held on Douglas Street throughout the day Saturday.

A medallion hunt is being held starting at 8 a.m., with new clues posted at the blacksmith’s shop every two hours.

A sand volleyball tournament starts at 9 a.m., with the annual Kubb tournament scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Both will be held in the city park.

Saturday’s events also include a craft fair and farmers market at Douglas and Fourth streets from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A car show will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lamberton Church of Christ.

The blacksmith’s shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday with demonstrations taking place.

From 12-3 p.m. activities for the kids will be held in the city park. The activities are free.

There will be music featuring Dean Fishel in the city park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Saturday iron pour is being held at 4 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, there will be plenty of food options available with local organizations raising funds.

For those who are interested in making a mold the cost for a basic mold is $15, with the pricing for larger molds varying based on the size and the materials needed.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to visit Lamberton this weekend to take part in the annual community celebration of Hot Iron Days.