In preparation for the new school year, the Crookston Public Library will host an open forum allowing community members to ask questions and learn more about the Crookston School District. The panel will feature Dr. Jeremy Olson, superintendent, as well as other administrative staff.

This free event is open to all and is scheduled Monday, September 9 at 6 p.m. at the Crookston Public Library, 110 N. Ash St.

Topics covered will include the implementation of new programs, plans for a new bus garage and more. This is a great opportunity for parents and community members to ask questions and share ideas that will benefit children in our community.