With the 2019-2020 academic year underway, the University of Minnesota Crookston looks forward to a successful year with the support of the Crookston community and businesses.

All Crookston and surrounding businesses are invited and encouraged to participate in “Maroon & Gold Fridays.”

You can show your support by wearing Maroon & Gold on Fridays at your business. Businesses that choose to participate in Maroon & Gold Fridays will receive a 20% discount coupon from the UMN Crookston Bookstore for each employee to purchase maroon and gold clothing.

To be eligible, register your business at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePbcLwD3dRxSW5xZfrgkY2zk7XKa9bWG-QYFKuhrDRSI4RCw/viewform

Regal the Eagle, students, faculty and/or staff will visit businesses on Fridays beginning September 6 and continue through May 2020. Any participating business wearing maroon and gold, when visited, will win tickets to UMC Athletics games. Winners will then be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of a $250 office party from a local eating establishment. Two office parties will be awarded, one at the end of fall and spring semesters.