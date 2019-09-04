One might say there’s something for everyone

Sept. 7-8 is jam-packed full of Crookston events and there’s definitely something for everyone. Here’s a rundown:



KING OF TRAILS CITY-WIDE GARAGE SALES

City-wide garage sales will be held throughout Crookston on Saturday, September 7 and listings and maps will be available at local gas stations on Friday, September 6. Garage sale starting times may vary. King of Trails celebrates the historic Highway 75 scenic byway in which Crookston is just one of the many cities along the trail. For more information, contact Marcia Schoenborn at mschoenborn@visitcrookston.com or call 281-4320.

QUEEN CITY ART FESTIVAL & CHALK IT UP

The Queen City Art Festival and Chalk It Up celebrate all things art-related with featured artists, interactive art stations, food and local vendors, a chalk “selfie” area, squares for individual chalk art, hair chalking, games, music, and more. The art festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at the old Wayne Hotel parking lot at 2nd Street and North Main Street. Admission is free thanks to sponsors like the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, Crookston Kiwanis Club and community businesses. For more details or to get involved, contact Shirley Iverson at 280-2854.



RRV SUGARBEET MUSEUM HARVEST FESTIVAL

The 15th Annual RRV Sugarbeet Museum Harvest Festival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at the museum, formerly the Crookston Implement building, and will include harvesting of sugar beets with vintage machines. There will be many items on display such as a 1949 Row Harvester, 1951 2-row John Deere, 1957 Marbeet Harvester, and a self-propelled Maxwell. The Lyle Kiel family will be honored at the 2019 event. Admission is free and there will be a pulled pork dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People movers will be available on site and there’s a free bus that runs between the Sugarbeet Museum and Polk County Museum. For more information, visit www.sugarbeetmuseum.com or call 281-2550.



PIONEER DAY AT THE POLK COUNTY MUSEUM

Pioneer Day, sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at the Polk County Museum with lunch being served including pie and ice cream, exhibits, tours and demonstrations throughout the day.

Ongoing activities will include a display of “hit and miss” engines, fry bread and spinning wheel demonstrations, plus blacksmithing demonstrations by Randy Oberg. They will have concerts by the “O’Neil Family Musicians” at 12:30 p.m. and “Double the Trouble” at 2 p.m. in the Centennial Building, plus “The Woodpicks” at 3 p.m. in the Hafslo Church. Point Paradise Stables will offer free wagon rides from 1-4 p.m. and there will be a petting zoo by Sun Country & You.