He moved to Crookston with his family this summer from the Atlanta area

With the start of the school year at Crookston Public Schools, the Crookston Times this week welcomes a new student writer to the newsroom.

Cooper Brown is a senior at Crookston High School, and he just recently moved here from the Atlanta, Georgia. He came along with his family of eight, and he is the oldest of six kids. Cooper is currently playing soccer for the Pirates, and will be playing basketball and baseball later in the winter and spring, respectively.

He will be focusing predominantly on sports-related topics for the Times. Cooper will be spending a couple hours each morning in the Times’ newsroom and earning academic credit through an independent study collaboration between the Times and CHS.

Cooper’s mom, Leah Brown, is the daughter of Tom and Lenore Anderson, who are Cooper’s grandparents.

After high school, Cooper hopes to attend Brigham Young University.