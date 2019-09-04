How long have you’ve served on the Crookston Area Chamber Board of Directors?

I have been on the board since January 2019.

What has been your proudest moment while serving?

The proudest moment(s) for me are those times when I have been successful at recruiting members to join the Chamber. It takes a little bit of work and a lot of face time to show the benefit of being a Chamber member to local businesses.

Name something you have learned since serving as a Chamber Board of Director.

My eyes were opened to the city of Crookston, and all the talented people that work and live here. The board members, both present and past, are top level leaders in the community and really care about the success of Crookston…..and local businesses play in integral part in that success.

Please share your thoughts on the importance of being a Chamber member.

The Chamber is the voice of local business. It provides an avenue for getting businesses exposure in the community. The chamber lobbies for businesses best interest at the city and state level.

Tell us about your family and what you do for a living.

I married my high school sweetheart, Robin. We have two children – Rylee (4) and Reid (9 months), and 2 yellow labs (bailey and Ava).I’m the Factory Manager at American Crystal Sugar in Crookston. I’ve worked for ACSC for 15 years in various engineering and management roles at our Drayton and East Grand Forks locations. I’ve been at the Crookston location since 2016.

If you could be a professional athlete which sport would you choose?

Golf – more of a mental game than physical, and I enjoy it currently!

We all have “quirks” what is one of yours?

I’m slightly OCD, especially when it comes to tidiness and straight lines. My office has lots of right angles and the pictures HAVE to be straight.