Brenda Nordlum, Environmental Services (EVS), is known for her compatibility with RiverView patients and their families. She’s also received praise for always being conscientious of patient safety. For those reasons and many more, Nordlum was recently named RiverView’s Employee of the Month for July!

The Crookston native has been an aide in RiverView’s EVS for the past 15 years.

She has one daughter, a son-in-law and three grandchildren. In her spare time, Nordlum enjoys refinishing furniture, thrift store shopping, crocheting, and embroidering dish towels.

“I was very surprised and I do very much appreciate getting this recognition,’’ Nordlum shared. “I enjoy coming to work each day, because each day is different and that brings new challenges. It is important to me to make a connection with my patients, to hopefully help them to feel welcome and comfortable while in our care.’’