Season preview.

By Deb Moldaschel

Editor

The Knights cross country team is made up of students from St. Mary’s, Sleepy Eye, and New Ulm Cathedral high schools. St. Mary’s is the cooperative’s host school, thus the team name — Knights. Lisa Hagen, who was the assistant coach last year, is in her first year as head coach, and is going it alone, no assistant coaches to lend a hand (or make that, feet.)

Hagen is excited for this season and said her runners have great attitudes.

Head Coach - Lisa Hagen

Last Year’s Record - The boys team placed second at the Tomahawk Conference Meet. Twelve of the 18 runners hit personal records at the Windom meet and most of the varsity team members achieved their personal record at the Section Meet.

Runners lost to graduation

Girls: Abigail Hagen (she is running for Crown College this fall), Kayla Rose Adema, and Kira DeMaris. Boys: Ethan Kirchburg.

Returning runners

There are no seniors on the team this year.

Juniors - Nathan Fliszar, NUC; Garrett Grathwohl, NUC; Charles Macho, NUC; Joshua Hagen, homeschool; Kayla Schroepfer, SESM; Jenny Piotter, SEHS; McKenna Dockter, SEHS.

Sophomores - Laurence Simonsen, SESM; Clare Fischer, NUC.

Freshmen - Annika Nosbush, SESM.

8th grade - Elliott Hoffman, NUC; Ellen Windschitl, SEHS; Elle Kyllonen, SESM.

Team newcomers

Cole Schroepfer, SESM 8th grade; Jillian Stone, SEHS 8th grade, Nico Nosbush, SESM 7th grade.

Top returning runners

Coach Hagen said, “Nate Fliszar and Joshua Hagen are our top returning boy runners and Clare Fischer is our top returning girl runner.”

Coach’s Comment

“We have a very strong and motivated boys team, pushing to see what they can do. With last year’s times, and continued training, I'm optimistic that they will reach their high goals. Our girls team lost several top runners to graduation, but our returning runners are dedicated, work hard, and hit some fantastic personal records last year — I'm very encouraged by their enthusiasm and great attitudes.”

Schedule:

9/5: at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

9/10: at Norwood-Young America

9/16: at Windom

9/21: Milaca Mega Meet

9/24: at St. James

10/3: Home Meet at Sleepy Eye Golf Course

10/10: at Madelia

10/15: Conference Meet at Winthrop

10/24: Section Meet at Blue Earth

11/2: State at Northfield