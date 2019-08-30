The parent, student, teacher conferences were moved up on the calendar this year.

In a schedule change in preparation for the start of the 2019-20 school year in Crookston Public Schools, the "Meet the Teacher" conferences involving teachers, students and parents has been moved up and won't be held for K-6 students over the first two days of the school year next week, while seventh through twelfth graders are in class. This year's "Meet the Teacher" meetings took place Aug. 27-28, meaning classes will start Sept. 3 for all students.

The sessions are held so K-6 students can familiarize themselves with their teachers and classrooms, and the parents and teachers can discuss any concerns or other issues, and make sure everyone is on the same page heading into the new school year.