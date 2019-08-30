Nature View Estates proposal, adequacy of petition and gift of land.

NATURE VIEW ESTATES

The City Council Ways & Means Committee voted to accept a proposal from local developer Bob Herkenhoff where he would donate a 28-acre nature park with one of its two ponds to the city in exchange for the completion of Eickhof Boulevard to County Road 11 for housing development that will open up 14 lots. Funding for the project would come from the city’s reserves and Herkenhoff would donate the other pond at a later time.

County Road 11 will be redone by the county in 2020 and the proposal needs to be approved by the council in order for a turn lane to be part of the county’s plan.

The new lots will overlook the pond and land to the east, but “basically everyone in town” will have access to the park, Herkenhoff explained.

Herkenhoff also thanked the council for the members that came to the property to take a tour and answered questions about maintenance of the trails and ponds, prairie grasses and fish feeding.

Council members and city staff talked about tax abatements, specials and assessments, and came to the conclusion that they need to put a time limit on buyers’ plans to build where assessments would begin if construction hasn’t started after two years.



ADEQUACY OF PETITION

Pulled from the consent agenda at this week’s City Council meeting by Ward 5 City Council Member Dale Stainbrook was a resolution declaring adequacy of petition and ordering preparation of report for street improvements on Euclid Avenue. Stainbrook said it’s an “awful long road” and thought money could be spent elsewhere on city roads.

“I walk that route quite a bit; it’s not used that much except for a few people maybe,” Stainbrook explained. “I don’t think it’s doable at this point.”

Public Works Director Pat Kelly suggested the Council table the discussion as he wasn’t sure if they were required to the hold the petition and have a public hearing first.



GIFT OF LAND

Crookston City Council accepted a gift of land this week on Lincoln Avenue where an “inhabitable” home remains after a house fire years ago. The house sits on Block 9 in Jerome’s Addition and the plan is to tear the house down after the city receives bids.

City Council members asked about the size of the lot, if they’d have any use for it and what’s normally done with lots given to the city. City Administrator Shannon Stassen said “lots of things” could be done with the lots, but the main goal is to remove the “hazard” and “eye sore” from the community.