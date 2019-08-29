Like most of Sleepy Eye, we at the Herald-Dispatch have been wondering what Del Monte’s closing of its plant here means for the community.

Like most of Sleepy Eye, we at the Herald-Dispatch have been wondering what Del Monte’s closing of its plant here means for the community. We wonder what factors affected the company’s decision; what other opportunities they see for the future of their corporation. With answers in short supply from Del Monte, we turned to a search on the internet to try to learn more.

This writer was curious where Del Monte would be processing peas and corn in the future. Our questions on anything Del Monte, since learning of the plant closing, have been referred to a spokesperson at Coyne PR, a firm headquartered in New Jersey. Answers generally arrive quickly; answers are generally quite brief.

On Monday, Aug. 26, we asked, by email, “Can you tell me what Del Monte plants will can peas and corn in the future?” The answer: “No final decisions have been made at this time.”

A search for Del Monte processing plant locations found the following information at delmontefoods.com. It was not clear when the information was last updated.

“The Company owns and operates 10 production facilities and three distribution centers across the U.S., as well as two production facilities in Mexico.”

The site only listed seven processing plants — referred to as “a sample of our U.S. based Del Monte locations.” The list included two in California, in Modesto and Hanford, and two in Washington state, in Toppenish and Yakima; plus the three mentioned as closing in the original company press release — Sleepy Eye; Mendota, Illinois; and Crystal City, Texas. (The press release stated the company will be selling the manufacturing assets of the Crystal City facility and transfer production at this site to outside locations later this year.)

Not included on the website list is a plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, that was mentioned in the press release as a facility that will be sold as an operating facility after completion of this year’s pack.

The Mendota plant processes peas and corn, as does the plant in Toppenish, Wash. Of that location, it says: “Del Monte Toppenish Farm operations handle the harvest of the entire corn and pea crops that range up to 8,500 acres annually.”

Of our Sleepy Eye plant, it says: “Established in 1930, the facility produces the largest case quantities of peas and corn for the Company, planted by over 300 different growers on more than 22,000 acres.”

So, where will Del Monte can peas and corn in the future? Do they plan to cut production way back?

A tip from a former Sleepy Eye resident lead to an article by Joseph S. Pete on nwi.com (Northwest Indiana Times) posted Aug. 23 and updated on Aug. 25, included the following:

“U.S. Steel said it would idle East Chicago Tin days after the food production and distribution company Del Monte announced it would shutter two tin canning plants, laying off more than 800 workers. Del Monte cited higher costs that resulted from Section 232 steel tariffs and an ongoing decline in canned food sales as younger consumers gravitate more toward fresh foods.”

A Moneywatch article by Kate Gibson, posted on cbsnews.com on Aug. 22, contained much of the information included in the company’s press release, plus the following paragraph, headlined: Metal tariffs raising costs

“The canned produce manufacturer's margins are being squeezed in part by the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, prompting a review of its manufacturing and distribution operations in the U.S. In an earnings call at the end of June, Del Monte Pacific CFO Parag Sachdeva cited ‘headwinds including rising metal packaging prices and impact of tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.’”

One last bit of information for this week, this one published May 17 on the website freshplaza.com. An article titled, Del Monte Foods makes a move into frozen and refrigerated, included the following information: “In an effort to better position itself to tap into consumer trends such as snacking, convenience and healthy eating, Del Monte—which is the brand by that name focusing on canned and preserved fruits, vegetables and produce—is expanding its offerings as it introduces frozen and refrigerated products for the first time and moves into other parts of the grocery store, such as the deli.”

The article quoted CEO Greg Longstreet telling Fooddive.com, “We should be thinking bolder and thinking outside the can to grow and innovate and differentiate, and we've set course for a very aggressive innovation agenda.” (This was at an unveiling of its new product line-up at an event in New York.) Longstreet also said the US-China trade wars, tariffs, transportation costs, and a tight labor market drove up the prices of canned fruits and vegetables.