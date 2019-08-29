Crookston Fire Association held a gathering Wednesday at the north fire station on Sahlstrom Drive to thank donors and sponsors for their contributions to the new Engine 9. Representatives from the community and area businesses and townships got a chance to tour the north station, see Engine 9 up close and enjoy refreshments.

Firefighter Tom Feiro thanked all that made the $455,987 fire engine purchase possible and for all the support from the community for the Association.

Contributors toward Engine 9 included: Otto Bremer Trust, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Otter Tail Power Company, Enbridge, Walmart, MDU Great Plains Natural Gas, Crookston Valley Co-op, American Crystal Sugar Company, Central Harvest States with an Ag-related tie-in with a CoBank match, their Facebook campaign, and the 10-year interest-free loan from the City of Crookston, plus the sale of Engine 8 to Nielsville.