Redwood County farmer Michael Geis recently directed $2,500 to Redwood County Pheasants Forever through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

As part of its mission Redwood County Pheasants Forever will use the funds to provide outdoor opportunities and enhance outdoor experiences for local youth.

The funds are also being used to improve local wildlife habitat, providing opportunities for all, said Ray Sweetman, Redwood County Pheasants Forever president.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support non-profit organizations strengthening rural communities.

The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a non-profit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 non-profits across rural America.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer vice-president of corporate engagement. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, non-profit donations and school STEM grants.

Since inception the fund has awarded more than $50 million to rural communities. The Bayer Fund, is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Bayer employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

More information about Redwood County's Pheasants Forever Chapter can be found on its Web site at redwoodcountypf.org and on its Facebook page.

The 2020 Pheasants Forever banquet is scheduled for March 21, 2020 at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls.