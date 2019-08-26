This is going to be a great school year.

As the 2019-20 school year is right around the corner, I want to welcome all students to Redwood Valley High School.

The Orrin S. Estebo Career Development and Training Center is open and ready for student and community use.

Rooms and facilities have been cleaned, and teachers are preparing for the 2019-20 year.

It is obvious how lucky our students are, with our awesome facilities, dedicated teachers and staff and wide variety of programs offered.

The purpose of Redwood Area Schools is to prepare students to be college and career ready. The school, parents/guardians, family members, businesses and the community all play a role in the education of our students, and we want to communicate with you.

Over the summer, I have started school Facebook (“Rick Jorgenson Rvhs Principal”) and Twitter (“@rwprincipal”) sites. Regularly, I will be posting pictures and information on the amazing things happening in our school. Whether you have a child in school or not, please consider subscribing to these sites to see the great things our students are learning and doing.

Attendance is very important in college and career readiness. Whether students go to college, start training programs or enter the job market, regular attendance is a critical aspect for success. There is a great deal of support available for students, including counselors, social workers, attendance advocates and teachers.

To further support our students, RVHS has implemented a privilege-based attendance system, in which students can have activity and parking fees reimbursed, along with Friday seminars and longer lunch breaks. To earn these privileges, students need to attend school regularly and promptly.

CAST (Cardinal Academic Success Time) provides students with an opportunity for reteaching and remediation, ensuring proficiency on critical skills. Ramp-Up to Readiness is a weekly program for all high-school students, focusing on exploring careers, life skills and education preparation.

When students receive a diploma, it is critical that they are prepared for the next step, whatever that may be, and these programs are making a difference.

Redwood Valley High School offers more than 60 elective courses for students, in wonderful facilities, with a caring and supportive staff.

It is a privilege to serve our students and community.

If you ever have any questions or would like information on our school, please feel free to contact me at rjorgenson@redwoodareaschools.com, or by phone at (507) 644-8112.

This is going to be a great school year.

– Rick Jorgenson serves as the principal for Redwood Valley High School