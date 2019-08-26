First Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently hired Kacie Forness as a Member Service Representative and promoted Amber Leiser to Member Service Representative Team Lead. Both Forness and Leiser are stationed at FCCU’s Crookston branch located at 218 North Broadway.

As a Member Services Representative, Forness is responsible for supporting the credit unions focus on member sales and service by providing assistance to members when processing financial transactions. Forness, originally from Binford, ND comes to FCCU with over sixteen years of customer service experience and two years of quality control experience. “I am excited to start my new position with First Community Credit Union. I am proud to become part of a company that offers such tremendous growth opportunities for its staff,” said Forness.

Leiser has been with FCCU since December 2018 and previously worked as a Member Service Representative. In her new role as a Member Service Representative Team Lead, she will be responsible for managing and overseeing the Member Service Representatives, ensuring accuracy and efficiency of transactions, and assisting members with credit union products and services. Leiser is originally from Fertile, MN.