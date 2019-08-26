Meet the Teacher” sessions for grades K-6 taking place this week instead of next week

Classes for the 2019-20 school year in Crookston Public Schools get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For all students.

That’s a change from the start-of-the-school-year pattern in the public schools over the past several years, which featured students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Washington and Highland schools, their parents and their teachers spending the Tuesday and Wednesday after Labor Day in sit-down chats aimed at breaking the ice and making sure everyone is on the same page. Over those two days, students in grades seven through 12 were in classes at Crookston High School.

That’s changing this year. The student, parent and teacher pre-school year conferences are still taking place, but they’re taking place before the actual start of the school year. They’re being scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 27-28 at Washington and Highland schools.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson said the School Calendar Committee discussed the change “at length” before the final 2019-20 school year calendar was approved.

“We made this change in an effort to increase instructional time at the elementary schools and to match our elementary and secondary school start date for our parents,” Olson explained.

Some parents with kids in elementary, junior high and/or high school over the years had expressed concern about scheduling challenges that arose as a result of the staggered start of classes for the new school year.

During the “Meet the Teacher” sessions at Highland School, donations to this year’s school supply drive can be dropped off.

Meanwhile, seventh grade orientation at Crookston High School is set for Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.