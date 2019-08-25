Minnesota House District 16A State Rep. Chris Swedzinski of Ghent, has received a legislator of distinction award from the League of Minnesota Cities for his efforts to aid Minnesota cities.

Specifically, the league credited Swedzinski for authoring the local government road construction vehicle sales tax exemption as well as the local government construction sales tax exemption simplification legislation during the 2019 session.

Additionally, the league said Swedzinski regularly seeks league input on legislation impacting city government.

“I am honored to receive this award and am proud of the work we have done with legislation to help cities in District 16A and throughout the state,” Swedzinski said. “The two tax issues we tackled are just a couple examples of how we can collaborate across levels of government to improve the process.”

A letter from the league to Swedzinski indicated, “Our members know that in order to be successful in serving our common constituents, state and city officials must work together as partners to reach solutions that meet the unique needs of rural, suburban and urban communities all across Minnesota. City leaders also understand that without the support of legislative leaders like you, this state-local partnership would not be possible.”

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the league’s board of directors. Swedzinski is one of 34 state lawmakers the group recognized this year. Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate.

A copy of the acknowledgement letter also was sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance and collective action.

For more information, visit www.lmc.org.