Sleepy Eye Education Association President Mindy Berkner presented Shari Hittesdorf with the Friends of Education Award on Aug. 15. The nomination for Hittesdorf included the following: Shari has volunteered and donated her time and efforts for multiple things at Sleepy Eye High School over the years. She’s volunteered to teach First Aid and CPR to students in Health classes for at least 15 years — a very valuable learning experience for students. She publishes pictures of school activities and sports, takes prom fun pictures and after prom pictures, and donates pictures for the high school picture wall. Shari does faculty training, some scenarios for DWI before prom, and helps with the crisis plan at the school. “Shari has always been a very big supporter of Sleepy Eye High School and would be a well deserving recipient of the Friends of Education Award.”