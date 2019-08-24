Minnesota Council of Nonprofits will host event at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council in Crookston.

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits will host a Social Media & Messaging workshop at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. in Crookston on Wednesday, August 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.



Join Sarah Crumrine, of MCN for “Let’s Get Social” – a workshop all about social media and how to utilize it in your organization, even if you have few staff, little-to-no budget, or just aren’t sure how to get going. In this workshop, we’ll discuss a number of topics, including:



• Developing a social media plan

• Time management while wearing multiple hats

• Increasing engagement among fans and followers

• Cost-effective strategies

• What happens when social media goes wrong

• Tools to make social media easier



Attendees will walk away with increased confidence working with social media, as well as tools they can use to make working with social media easier and more impactful.



The cost of the workshop is $20 for MCN members and $45 for nonmembers. To register for the Crookston workshop visit: https://www.minnesotanonprofits.org/events/event-detail/2019/08/28/default-calendar/social-media-101



If you have any questions about the workshop, contact Ashley Charwood, Northwest Minnesota regional coordinator, at acharwood@minnesotanonprofits.org or 218-407-5202.



The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits (MCN) was founded in 1987 to meet the increasing information needs of nonprofits and to convene nonprofits to address issues facing the sector. It is the largest state association of nonprofits in the U.S. Through MCN, nonprofits join together across interest areas to work on issues of common concern to all.