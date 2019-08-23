The Redwood Area Concert Association is pleased to announce its concert series schedule for the 2019-20 season and the start of membership sales.

The concert season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26, 2019 with “Take Me Home” The Music of John Denver featuring Jim Curry. Curry’s natural resemblance in voice and looks is a coincidence, but his ability to capture and share John Denver’s music and message is amazing.

The series continues Nov. 24, 2019 with an Evening of Piano by Jason Farnham. Fans have affectionately dubbed Farnham as “Schroeder” from the Peanuts cartoon because of his toy piano, his Victor Borge-style piano comedy antics, his delightful range of music and his warm audience interactions.

The Sultans of String will take the stage March 22, 2020. This trio that includes fiddle, guitar and bass, has thrilled audiences with their unique repertoire of world music. One reviewer wrote that audiences will enjoy “…exciting music from a band with talent to burn.”

The fourth and final concert of the 2019-20 season will be “The Classic Nashville Roadshow.” This salute to classic country music features Jason Petty and Katie Deal, who are well-known for their tributes to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline respectively. The audience will enjoy their favorite hits from great country stars. The performance is scheduled for May 5, 2020.

All concerts will be held in the Estebo Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls.

Along with the four concerts in Redwood Falls, membership in the Redwood Area Concert Association includes the option to attend an additional 12 concerts through reciprocity agreements with the concert associations of Marshall, Windom and Montevideo.

Some of the featured performances available at these three venues include: Tribute to the Everly Brothers, the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, the Prime Time Trio, which is an energetic pops trio, Harps ’n’ Chords, a harp and vocal duet, Timothy Chooi, a violinist, and The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble.

Concerts are available by series membership. Membership prices are $45 for an adult ticket, $15 for a student ticket and $100 for a family ticket. Season tickets may now be purchased from Redwood Area Concert Association volunteers including:

• Nadine Marzolf (507-637-8598), Jim Boots (507-644-3093), Diane Houtkooper (507-627-7031), Barb Darr (507-627-2146), Dennis and Karen Moore (507-627-8403), Pamela Ebbesen (507-627-2000), Herb Brauer (507-430-3521) and Jeanette Cornell (507-430-1672) of Redwood Falls

• The Music Mart (507-752-7312) in Lamberton

• Marlyce Swanson (320-220-3610) of Fairfax

• Roger Voelz (507-249-3812) and Karen Christensen (507-430-0838) of Morgan

• Joyce Schwarzrock (507-766-3455) of Springfield

• The Knakmuhs Agency (507) 859-2154 of Walnut Grove

• Elaine Hagen (507-641-3200) and Kim Sander (507-938-4140) of Belview

• Laurel Otto (507-430-5243) and Marsha Salfer (507-640-2004) of Wabasso

• Julie Plaetz (507-747-2539) of Lucan

• Nancy Hanna (507) 697-6225) of Morton

• Dorothy Marquardt (507) 762-3430 of Vesta

Additional information about the Redwood Area Concert Association and the upcoming concert season may also be found at www.redwoodconcerts.com.

