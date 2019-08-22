Dakota Wicohan of Morton is hosting an event this coming Saturday (Aug. 24).

Called “Dress the Horses,” the presentation will feature horse regalia made by Dakota artists as part of a horse regalia artist apprenticeship program.

The program has been led by James Star Comes Out, an Oglala Lakota and master artist.

The presentation is being held in the arena at the Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

The public is invited to attend this program.