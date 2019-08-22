Credit union moving from downtown to north-end location where Mexican restaurant burned.

After the fire-damaged El Jaripeo was demolished and the debris was removed, construction has now begun on the new First Community Credit Union branch in Crookston, which is moving to the north end from its North Broadway location downtown.

Currently, FCCU, in the wake of its merger with Agassiz Federal Credit Union, is located at the corner of North Broadway and Third Street, which decades ago was home to Houske Funeral Home.

After trenches were excavated, workers with TFPowers Construction Co. of Fargo on Wednesday were erecting sub-grade forms for upcoming concrete pours.

City of Crookston Building Official Greg Hefta visited the site, too, on Wednesday.

FCCU hopes to have its new building up and running by the spring of 2020.