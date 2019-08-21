Often, one may hear the terms outpatient, inpatient or observation used when referring to a type of diagnostic or therapeutic procedure at a hospital, but do you know what each means or what the difference is between statuses? Understanding your status, or that of a family member, is important. Your status not only helps explain your level of care, it also affects how much you pay for hospital services.

Learn more about admission status at RiverView’s Wednesday, Aug. 28th Health Luncheon, ‘I’m Being Admitted as What Status?’: A Community Conversation on Inpatient v. Outpatient Services.

The following RiverView staff members will form a panel to share information and answer your questions:

• Laura Mishne Heller, LISW, ACM-SW – Medical Social Worker

• Annie Waldal, RN, BSN – Director, Inpatient Unit

• Jeana Lundeen, RN, ACM-RN – Transitional Care Coach, Inpatient Unit

• Sarah Klawitter – Director, Patient Financial Services

In an effort to empower the community, the panel will address the following questions:

• What is an admission status and who determines it?

• What are the different statuses and the differences between them?

• Can your status change while in the hospital?

• What questions should I be asking about my status?

• How does this affect coverage for services?



Luncheon Details

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, beginning at noon. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on first floor. Due to building construction, all RiverView patients and guests are asked to park in the North parking lot and use the entrance near the North Clinic.

The luncheon series is in its 21th year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3, but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 218-281-9745 for additional information and to pre-register.